Fuller Village will present music of the ’50s and ’60s during a free outdoor concert with The Shutdowns, sponsored by a donation from Best of Care and the Bank of Canton, on Thursday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gazebo on 1372 Brush Hill Road.
The Shutdowns specialize in hits from The Beatles to Motown. Jack Griffin, Rich Adams and Bill Coover sing and play and urge concertgoers to sing along. Dancing is encouraged as well. This concert is open to guests.
At 5 p.m., the Men’s Group will be serving hot dogs with chips, soda, and all the fixings for $3 per person. Chairs will be provided. In case of rain, the concert will be held in the Function Room at 1372 Brush Hill Road.
For further information, contact Program Director Lisa Ramsay at lramsay@fullervillage.org or 617-361-2116.
