Join Dr. Gary Bailey of Simmons University in Boston at 2 p.m. in the Function Room at 1372 Brush Hill Road, Milton, as he discusses events and actions that culminated with the Stonewall Uprising and its impact on the LGBTQ community. The public is invited to attend.
The Stonewall uprising of June 1969 was a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations by members of the gay community in New York City. Patrons of the Stonewall Inn, local street kids from the surrounding area, and members of the community who came from neighboring gay bars, fought back against an early morning police raid refusing to be arrested for simply patronizing a gay bar and being “out” in public. The Stonewall rebellion is widely considered to be one of the most important events, and by many the most important event, leading to the gay liberation movement, and the modern fight for LGBTQ human rights.
Gary Bailey, MSW, ACSW, is currently the Assistant Dean for Community Engagement and Social Action at the College of Social Science, Public Policy and Practice(CSSPP) at Simmons.
He is a professor of Practice at Simmons School of Social Work where he directs the Urban Leadership Certificate Program. He sits on numerous boards such as the Massachusetts Commission for LGBTQ Youth, Fenway High School; and was a member of the Gay and Lesbian Advocates and Defenders (GLAD) Board of Ambassadors, and the AIDS Action Advisory Council. He is also chair of the Church Council at Union United Methodist Church (UUMC) in Boston.
For further information, contact Lisa Ramsay at 617-361-2116 or lramsay@fullervillage.org
