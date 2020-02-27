Thomas Mickey, an award winning gardening author and scholar, is coming to Milton to share intriguing history from his book, “America’s Romance with the English Garden.”
In Britain, this was the only American book named as “one of the year’s best gardening books” by UK Spectator in 2014.
Mickey’s talk will be free and open to the public on Tuesday, March 10 at 12:30 p.m. downstairs in the Keys Community Room of the Milton Public Library on 476 Canton Ave. Autographed books will be available for sale (http://americangardening.net/biography/).
This event is sponsored by the Milton Woman’s Club, but you don’t have to be a club member to attend the lecture.
Those interested in joining the club can email Suzette Standring at suzmar@comcast.net or call 617-697-6854.
