Gardens and artists have a long and affectionate relationship. Plants and the animals that live around them have been the subject of artists in all media for generations.
On Thursday, Aug. 15 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., the Gardens at Elm Bank, located on 900 Washington St. in Wellesley, will celebrate this relationship during the fifth annual Arts on the Green. In case of rain, the event will be held on Aug. 22.
Local artists will be showcasing their talent. Music will be provided by What’s Goin’ On, featuring jazz and blues singer Russell Watts.
A variety of food and beverages will be available. There will be hands-on family art activities for all ages, plus tours.
There is no admission charge.
The Massachusetts Horticultural Society invites all to bring blankets and chairs.
For additional information, see www.masshort.org/garden-event/arts-on-the-green/
