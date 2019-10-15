A flu clinic for the general public (4 years and older) is set for Tuesday. Oct. 29 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Council on Aging on 10 Walnut St.
Flu vaccines are available in injection form, and there will be a limited supply of nasal flu vaccines available. All health insurance cards must be presented at the time of registration. For ease of vaccination, wear a short-sleeve shirt.
With any questions, call the Board of Health at 617-898-4886.
