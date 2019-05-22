Sustainable Milton is presenting “Green Home Conversations-2019” to inform participants about enhancing the investment in your home and finding pathways to a net zero energy Milton.
“Do You Know Your Home’s MPG?” will be the topic, specifically about learning ways to reduce your home’s CO2 footprint, engage green power, and save, when architect Henry P. MacLean (timearch.com) makes a presentation on Wednesday, June 5 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Milton Public Library.
“Form Follows Energy,” about the historical evolution of home energy use and how the new energy landscape alters the way we design our homes, will be discussed by architect JB Clancy (artarchitects.com) at Milton Public Library at a date to be determined in September.
“Creative Opportunities for Sub-dividing Larger Homes,” about planning tools for a net zero energy Milton, will be discussed by architect Thomas Piatt (piattarchitecture.com) at Milton Public Library at a date to be determined in December.
