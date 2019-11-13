Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, the Quincy Choral Society, members of the Eastern Nazarene College community, and the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Chamber Choir will perform George Frederic Handel’s “Messiah” under the direction of Joshua W. Rohde, music director of Quincy Choral Society.
The concert will be held at Wollaston Church of the Nazarene on 37 East Elm Ave. in Quincy on Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. The church is handicapped accessible. General admission is $20 (free with student ID) and tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com. For additional information contact 617-745-3715.
Singers from Milton include Mark Breslin, George Corbett, Dwight Dewsnap, Cyndi Fedewa, Barbara Fournier, Adelaide Haynes, Roger Haynes, Ted Hays, Kristine Hodlin, Brian Kelley, Deborah Kelley, Julie Kligerman, Mike Maholchic, Mary McLaughlin, Martha McMahon, Emma Jean Moulton, Paula Murphy, Mark Ostrem, Patricia Ostrem, Deborah Jean Parsons, Kristie Randall, Francine Ravelson, Perry Russell, Judith Warners, Sarah Wehle, and Bebe Williamson. Virginia Grimes will play the organ and harpsichord.
