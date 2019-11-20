The Shalom Children Activity Program (SCAP), a year-long program sponsored by a collaborative partnership of South Shore synagogues and Jewish organizations, will hold its next event, “Hanukkah Craft, Activity & Splash Party,” on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the Weymouth Club, 75 Finnell Drive, Weymouth.
Families with children up to age 8 who are looking for fun, social, engaging activities infused by Jewish values and experiences are invited to a “Round Robin” of Hanukkah crafts, games and activities, and enjoy mouth-watering latkes, applesauce, donuts and chocolate gelt (coins). Top it all off with an hour of fun in the Weymouth Club indoor splash pad and pool, with lifeguards on duty. Let us know if you have any food allergies, and bring your own bathing suits and towels.
The schedule: The program is free and begins at 2 p.m. with check-in. At 2:15, Hanukkah activities, games, crafts, latkes, donuts and more, followed from 4:15 to 5:15 with swimming and splash pad fun. The program ends with a 6 p.m. departure from the Weymouth Club. For directions, visit www.weymouthclub.com
This event is for families with children up to 8 years old (siblings welcome), and is free, but registration is required. This event has a maximum of 50 children, with priority by date of registration. Registration for this event is at the website www.shalomcap.com. For questions or concerns, contact: shalomchildrenactivityprogram@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.