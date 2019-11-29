All children are invited to kick off the holiday season with a book theme at the sixth Holiday Book Fair at East Congregational Church. The fair is Sunday, Dec. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. The church’s address is 610 Adams St., Milton. Our guest bookseller, Barefoot Books (a publisher of diverse, inclusive, and inspiring books, founded by two mothers and based in Cambridge), will be on hand to help shoppers find perfect holiday gifts. Volunteers from the “Reading Changes Lives” literacy initiative at East Church will host arts and crafts, story time, and refreshments. Every child will also receive a free book, and milk and cookies.
East Congregational Church launched its “Reading Changes Lives” literacy initiative in 2014 in the belief that literacy is essential to equality and justice. As a complicated and broad social justice issue, literacy impacts other issues, including economic justice, gender inequality, criminal justice, public education, and racial justice.
East Church adopted the dormant school library at the Roosevelt K-8 School in Hyde Park and invested thousands of hours into revitalizing it. The library reopened with a grand gala in 2016, and East Church now provides volunteers to staff the library during class visits at the school every-other week.
“Reading Changes Lives” built one of the first two “Little Free Libraries” in Milton and has hosted numerous book swaps in town. Since 2016 we have posted “Story Walks” in Crane Field and East Milton Square. We sponsor an annual Holiday Book Fair after Thanksgiving. During the East Milton Halloween Stroll, we host “Trick or Treat for Books” on our front lawn and distribute free books to children.
Our goal is to change people’s lives through the gift of reading. Who knows? We might indeed change the world.
For more information, contact the church office at 617-698-0270 or the Rev. Shelly Davis at 617-698-0229.
