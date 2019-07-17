July 20, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the landing in which President Kennedy's dream of putting an American on the moon was realized.
To honor this historic occasion, the John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Historic Site in Brookline will offer special programs on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.
On July 19, the site welcomes Jeffrey Hoffman for a presentation about his experiences as a former NASA astronaut. He made five shuttle flights, including the first mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope in 1993, and logged more than 1,211 hours and 21.5 million miles in space. Trained as an astrophysicist, Hoffman is a professor in the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Hoffman’s presentation will begin at 11 a.m. Reservations are not needed, but seating is limited.
On July 20, presidential scholar Barbara Perry will deliver a talk about Kennedy’s vision and leadership that made the moon landing a reality. She has particular expertise about JFK and the Kennedy family, having authored “Rose Kennedy: The Life and Times of a Political Matriarch;” “Jacqueline Kennedy: First Lady of the New Frontier;” and “Edward M. Kennedy: An Oral History.”
Perry, the Gerald L. Baliles Professor and Director of Presidential Studies at the University of Virginia's Miller Center, is a frequent media commentator for national and international news sources.
Perry’s presentation will begin at 2 p.m. Reservations are not needed, but seating is limited.
On July 20 at 3 p.m., the site’s college interns will facilitate “Big Bang Bingo.” Participants can join the interns for an enjoyable and educational game about the moon landing and space race and win prizes.
Visitor hours in 2019 are Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Guided tours of JFK’s birthplace will be available on the hour and the half-hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the final, ranger-led tour beginning at 3:30 p.m. Self-guided options are available from noon to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m.
