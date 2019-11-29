Usually a joyous and active time of year, the holidays can represent sadness and loneliness for some. This time of year can be especially difficult for those who have recently lost a loved one. In recognition of this, Keohane Funeral Home invites all those in the community who have lost loved ones during this past year to join with others at its candlelight memorial service to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Held at the Whipple Center located on 182 Green St. in North Weymouth, the non-denominational service will be officiated by celebrant Mary Gallagher.
“During the holiday season, it can be helpful to spend time with others who are also grieving,” explained Joe Reardon, Keohane’s vice president for community development and advanced planning “Grief is an important part of the process of moving forward, and we hope our candlelight memorial service will help people to honor their grief as well as those they remember. We are inviting the families we’ve served during the past year, but we extend the invitation to anyone who has lost a loved one and would like to attend.”
The service will include live music and readings and be followed by refreshments.
Anyone wishing to attend the service may register by calling 1-800-KEOHANE or emailing events@keohane.com.
