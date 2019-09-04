Kids Night Out at the Milton Art Center on 334 Edge Hill Road will return on Friday, Sept. 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This is a drop-off event for boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 12 who participate in a low-key Endless Summer Cupcake Challenge.
It’s a fun event to attend with friends or come by yourself. Now that kids are back in school, this is the perfect time for parents to drop off their kids and head out to local restaurants for some adult time.
Tickets are still $22 and include all supplies. Raffles, water, and snacks are available for $1 each. Awards will be provided. Door prizes will be donated by The Toy Chest/The Nutshell. Tickets can be purchased at www.miltonartcenter.org. This is the fourth year of Kids Night Out, which regularly sells out, so signing up as soon as possible is recommended.
In addition, Kids Night Out needs help. Over the past three years, a person has dropped off bags of horse-award ribbons which Kids Night Out has recycled for awards at its events. Kids Night Out is running out of these ribbons and hoping that someone has more or knows where more can be found. Anyone who can help is urged to drop some off at the Art Center or leave a message at info@miltonartcenter.org so they can be picked up. No amount is too small.
