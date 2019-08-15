Kindergarten Days, lasting from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, represent one of two activities that the Milton Early Childhood Alliance is organizing for Milton’s newest kindergarten children to celebrate their entering kindergarten this fall.
During this week, some local businesses want to let children know how important their education is to the community. Therefore, they will offer gifts or discounts to kids when they visit wearing a bright yellow “I’m Going To Kindergarten!” T-shirt.
Participating businesses will display a sign in their window and it’s not necessary to turn anything in to take advantage of these offers, but a child set to enter kindergarten in September must be present and be wearing his or her special T-shirt.
The following are the names and addresses of sponsors of Kindergarten Days along with what they are offering:
Mackie’s Barber Shop, 20 Central Ave.: receive a $1 bill (this is only for Mackie’s regular customers).
Mr. Chan’s, 534 Adams St.: a free chicken finger.
Ichiro Sushi, 538 Adams St.: choose a free item from seven specific items.
Starbucks, 552 Adams St.: a free kid-size chocolate milk or hot chocolate.
The Fruit Center Marketplace, 10 Bassett St.: a free fuzzy-head pin and a piece of fruit (while supplies last).
The Nutshell, 10 Bassett St.: a free goodie bag with pencil, eraser, bookmark, and stickers (while supplies last).
Milton Public Library, 476 Canton Ave.: a free temporary tattoo (while supplies last).
Historic New England’s Eustis Estate Museum, 1424 Canton Ave.: a free family pass to tour any Historic New England property.
The Ice Creamsmith, 2295 Dorchester Ave. in Dorchester.: a free junior- size scoop (no toppings or mix-ins).
In addition, a “So, You’re Going to Kindergarten!” video has been created in collaboration with the Milton Public Schools and Milton Access Television for use by incoming kindergarteners and their families. This video can be viewed at http://vimeo.com/47896597 or by visiting the Early Childhood Alliance website at http://miltonearlychildhoodalliance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.