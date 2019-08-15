Kings of Ghost Town, a roots duo based in Boston, will perform at the Milton Art Center on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available online at www.miltonartcenter.org.
Evan Murphy and Danny Erker met downstairs at the Cantab Lounge, where bluegrass fills every corner on Tuesday nights. They began the project as a makeshift music school for themselves, finding challenges such as learning iconic duo albums note for note, pushing the tempo on classic fiddle tunes, or exploring improvisation over jazz standards.
Ultimately, songwriting has become their main focus. Inspired by legends like Bruce Springsteen, Gillian Welch, and John Prine, as well as modern masters like Jason Isbell and Chris Stapleton, they ask of everything they create, “Does this deserve to be played?" The two musicians are constantly challenging and supporting each other as they grow creatively.
Murphy, the guitarist and lead singer of the bluegrass band Mile Twelve, was born and raised in Boston and received a degree in theater and music from Boston College. In college, he was attracted to the folk and bluegrass scene of the Boston area. He now regularly performs as a solo artist and a member of Mile Twelve.
