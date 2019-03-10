The Milton Public Library is hosting a one-of-a kind art exhibit from March lst through the 30th.
Innovative photographer Kira Seamon is putting all her "eggs" in one gallery in March! She has taken vibrant photos of flowers and "bent" them into pleasing egg shapes. She is so pleased to share these cheerful images at the Wotiz Gallery and she is also continuing the upbeat tone with her kaleidoscope images of fall foliage.
"Stained Glass Sky" showcases stunning autumn trees in a unique fashion ranging from the delicate to the dramatic. Kira's kaleidoscope photography recombines the leaves and branches of those colorful trees into fascinating new shapes and patterns reminiscent of stained glass. Bold textures come to life through her focus on the bark of the various trees, ranging from red and orange sugar maples to the pristine white bark of birch, to include rare ornamental trees with dramatic exfoliating bark of multiple colored layers. Please come and visit us this month to view Kira’s very original images. Ms. Seamon’s visual art has garnered significant attention of late and has attracted a lot of fans. A former ballet dancer, Kira has won many awards and has premiered ballets at the Boston Center for the Arts and at Cambridge Multicultural Arts Center. She also recently won the Mass Horticultural Society’s 2018 Photography Competition in the People Category and was honored to be included in the 2018 Blanche Ames National Juried Art Exhibition, as well as displaying her kaleidoscopic art at many other venues.
The library is located at 476 Canton Avenue, Milton, and for more information, go to our website: www.miltonlibrary.org. And if you would like to apply for an art exhibit, contact Jean Hlady, Head of Adult Services/Reference at (617) 698-5757, x. 3 or Email jhlady@ocln.org
