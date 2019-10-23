A Kiwanis fundraiser to benefit scholarships, featuring Texas Hold’em, is
scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 to 8 pm at Heritage Hall on Granite Street.
A ticket to play costs $100. If interested, contact Dotty at dmgreene48@gmail.com. Tickets may be purchased at the door at 3 p.m.
Cash prize raffle tickets are also available at one for $10 and three for $20. Prize is $250 cash/$250 in lottery scratch tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.