Through Nov. 30,, the Milton Public Library will host an exhibit of whimsical paintings and drawings by Milton artist Annie Lavigne in its Wotiz Gallery.
To honor her work, the gallery will host a free reception open to the public on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Lavigne not only paints, but also creates colorful soft sculpture. Her art depicts animals, people, objects, and more. Foxes are one of her favorite animals.
Lavigne works with animation and felt pieces, 2D artwork, and framed digital illustrations as well as some mixed media ones.
In addition to this exhibit, Lavigne will be offering a program at the library called “Craft Workshop: Felting” so that those who attend can learn to make their own soft sculpture. All materials will be provided, and this workshop will be held in the library’s Keys Community Room on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The workshop, suitable for teenagers and adults, is free and open to the public. Signup at the library website is required to attend. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Milton Public Library.
Lavigne, the founder of Harriet and Mickey, Inc., a studio focused on storytelling through illustration, writing, and animation, also teaches animation at the Rhode Island School of Design. She is a self-taught visual artist who holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of Maryland.
For more information, contact Jean Hlady at 617-698-5757, ext. 3 or jhlady@ocln.org.
