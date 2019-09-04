Plants that are edible and beautiful in the same garden? That sounds impossible, but it’s not.
Larry Simpson from Simpson Garden Design will discuss landscaping with edible plants at the Massachusetts Horticultural Society (MHS) in Wellesley on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Simpson will describe trees, shrubs, vines, perennials, and annuals that you can grow for food, a more sustainable garden, and a healthier life.
The cost of the program is $12 for MHS members and $20 for non-members.
For additional information and/or to register, visit masshort.org/upcoming-classes/.
