Learning Circle Preschool in Canton, a non-profit school for preschoolers and kindergarteners between the ages of 2.9 and 7, invites the community to attend a celebration of play and creativity in early childhood during its annual Museum Night on May 29.
The doors will open at 7 p.m.. A brief presentation about how to look at young children’s art will begin at 7:30 p.m.
In early childhood, creativity springs from playful interactions with the environment and the process of generating ideas. When children manipulate an interesting material or combine familiar elements in new ways, possibilities emerge that can be played with, discussed with friends, and developed.
Adults can provide the safe and accepting environment, time, and engaged attention that children need to explore, generate new approaches, and solve problems with materials in their art, their interactions with the world, and their stories and language.
Projects develop spontaneously from the children or may be suggested by adults who have observed a strong interest among the children. Adults may also pose challenges to the children and so suggest project themes themselves.
Discussion follows when adults and children explore the topic together, describing what they know about it and what they would like to learn. Adults make time and materials available as they observe and record the collaborative learning that unfolds.
Samples of the children’s projects and art will be on display on Museum Night along with descriptions of the processes children and teachers developed together. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information about Museum Night or other Learning Circle Preschool programs, contact Director Katrina Selawsky at 781-828-4800.
