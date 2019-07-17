In addition to its regular storytimes on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the Children’s Room of the Milton Public Library is offering programs for young people during the week of July 21 to July 27.
During an event sponsored by the Friends of the Library, children from kindergarten to Grade 3 can join Ginny Brearley on Tuesday, July 23 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and create an artistic masterpiece to take home. Registration is required.
Kids aged 10 to 13 are invited to participate on Wednesday, July 24 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in an event of crafting/making/building fun. Each week, something different is made using such supplies as craft materials, recycled items, and hardware. Registration is required.
In a program on Thursday, July 25 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., funded by the Friends of the Library and recommended for ages 6 and up, participants can take part in a steam craft and activity such as creating Hexbug Mazes, making a paper Porg, and designing a rocket out of a plastic bottle. Registration is required.
In partnership with the Milton Early Childhood Alliance, July 26 will be a Free Play Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. for children up to the age of 5. Drop by and enjoy puzzles, games, and activities in the Story Hour room.
The Lego Club for children between ages 6 and 12 will meet on Friday, July 26 from 4 to 5 p.m. Participants build with the library's Lego collection each month on a different theme. At the end of the hour, creations go on display for library visitors to enjoy. Registration is required.
Check the web calendar for a listing of the programs the library offers year-round. Information about and registration for all programs can be found at www.miltonlibrary.org or by calling 617-898-4957 during business hours. Also, like the Milton Public Library Children’s Room on Facebook and get updates in your news feed.
