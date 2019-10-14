This month, visitors can visit the Milton Public Library for its first ever “Books as Art” exhibit and expand the idea of what a book can be.
In this exhibit, kids will learn that books are more than just words on a page and they can be sculptural as well as playful.
This month-long exhibit will be accompanied by two workshops to allow children of various ages to interact with spider books and become part of the exhibit.
During Workshop 1 on Oct. 19 at 2:30 p.m., children aged 3 to 7 can “adopt” a spider and make it their own.
Participants will decorate a spider book from the exhibit with silly eyes, yarn hair, glitter glue, metallic pens, pipe cleaners, etc. Participants will name each spider and fill out an information sheet about their spider (name, age, favorite food, favorite book, etc.).
Decorated books will be hung up in the library’s Children's Room for the remainder of the exhibit.
Workshop 2 on Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. will feature spider stories. Children aged 6 to 12 can adopt a spider book from the exhibit in which to write a story. Participants will fill out an information sheet about their spider and their story. Decorated books will be hung up in the library’s Children's Room for the remainder of the exhibit.
