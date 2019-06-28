During July, the Wotiz Gallery at the Milton Public Library is hosting paintings and other work by Milton artist Joyce Caggiano. This exhibit, called “Facing It,” shows several types of media, including soft sculpture.
Caggiano began her artistic journey at the age of 7 with a “paint by numbers” kit. Bored by the tedium, she began taking art classes from teachers who encouraged her.
Facing life’s joys and struggles is reflected in her colorful images on canvas and her three dimensional figures.
This display begins with various portraits in oils and continues with a collection of Caggiano’s soft sculpture dolls (often replicas of friends, relatives, and famous characters).
From the joys of dancing to the sadness of bereavement, Caggiano brings us from birth to death in many images.
Caggiano has received many honors for her artwork, and during the past 20 years, she has exhibited at Grosse Pointe and Detroit, Michigan; Burlington, Vermont; the Jefferson Cutter House in Arlington; and the Milton Art Center.
As an ordained Episcopal priest, she has been immersed in active ministry at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Milton and believes that spirituality and the aesthetic are at the core of all creative human expression.
The spiritual life sustains and nurtures her creativity, and she travels every summer to her home in Italy, where she finds the time and inspiration to develop her craft.
For more information, contact Jean Hlady, the library’s head of adult services/reference, at 617-698-5757, ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.