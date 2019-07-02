Readers' Theatre is a type of drama performed by participants who read from a script and do not have to memorize lines. Performed with minimal costumes, sets, and props, this can be not only an introduction to theatre for kids, but also a way to practice oral reading skills, build confidence, and have fun with friends at the same time.
Starting July 8 from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Sara Truog, the library’s Children’s Librarian, is leading a Readers' Theatre Club for students entering Grades 2-4. Each week, participants will play theatre games, tackle different scripts based on well-known children's books, and make crafts to supplement the stories being told together. The club will meet five times over the course of the summer, with each meeting culminating with a performance for family and friends. While this is a drop-off program, parents/caregivers are asked to return 15 minutes before the end of each class (at 3:45 p.m.) so they can see the show.
Students must be fluent readers who have completed the first grade. Registration is required and will open two weeks before a specific event.
Kids aged 10-13 are invited to visit the Children's Room on Wednesday, July 10 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for ‘Makernoon” crafting/making/building fun. Each week, something different will be made using such supplies as craft materials, recycled items, hardware, and more. Registration is required.
Go to miltonlibrary.org to learn more about summer programs.
