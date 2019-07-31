In addition to its regular storytimes on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the Milton Public Library is offering programs for young people during the week of Aug. 4 to Aug. 10.
There will be a meeting of the Readers’ Theatre Club for Grades 2 to 4 on Monday, Aug. 5 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Readers’ Theatre is a type of drama performed by participants who read from a script and do not have to memorize lines. Performed with minimal costumes, sets, and props, this can be not only an introduction to theatre for kids, but also a way to practice oral reading skills, build confidence, and have fun with friends at the same time.
This summer, MPL Children’s Librarian Sara Truog is leading a Readers’ Theatre Club for students entering Grades 2-4. Each week, participants play theatre games, tackle different scripts based on well-known children's books, and make crafts to supplement the stories being told.
The club is meeting five times over the course of the summer, and each meeting will culminate with a performance for family and friends. While this is a drop-off program, parents/caregivers are asked to return 15 minutes before the end of each class at 3:45 so they can see the show. Students must be fluent readers who have completed the first grade. Registration is required.
“Sciencetellers: Aliens, Escape from Earth,” a program for ages 6 and up, will be held on Monday, Aug. 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
During a midnight meteor shower, something mysterious falls from the sky toward earth, but it’s not a shooting star. Two curious kids venture into the forest to investigate and find themselves mixed up with a family of visitors from another planet. Pursued by a crazy space scientist, they must risk everything to rescue the aliens and get them back to their spaceship before it’s too late.
Don’t miss this action-packed and educational alien adventure using science experiments for special effects. No registration is required.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Milton Public Library, Pop-Up Art School for ages 8-12 is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Pop-Up Art School combines art history and hands-on learning to teach a variety of art techniques to kids. These creative and informative workshops focus on famous artists.
Participants will learn about pulleys and the filmmaker and movie who are the inspiration for this project and leave the workshop with a fully assembled art project. Registration is required.
On Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m, kids aged 10 to 13 are invited to come to the Children's Room for crafting/making/building fun using such supplies as craft materials, recycled items, hardware, and more. Registration is required
The Milton Public Schools, the Milton Public Library, and the Milton Early Childhood Alliance are issuing an invitation to Summertime Stories, outdoor storytimes at Milton community locations for children up to the age of six. Sara Truog will read stories and sing songs.
If the weather is nice, bring a blanket. If it is raining, the meeting will be indoors. Parents/caregivers must remain with and look after their child since these are not drop-off events. Registration is not required, but participants will need to sign in upon arrival.
Upcoming events are set for Thursdays, Aug. 8 and Aug. 22, at Parkway United Methodist Church in Cunningham Hall from 10 to 10:30 a.m., rain or shine.
Grade school kids (aged 6 and up) can sign up for a STEAM craft and activity on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Participants can design a rocket out of a plastic bottle. Registration is required for this program funded by the Friends of the Milton Public Library
On Thursday, Aug. 8, there will be Soiree Jeux de Societe for ages 6 and up from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This will be an evening of fun in French during which classic board and card games will be played by a maximum of 15 participants. Registration is required.
In partnership with the Milton Early Childhood Alliance, Aug. 9 will be Free Play Friday from 10 a.m. to noon for children up to the age of 5. Participants can drop by and enjoy puzzles, games, and activities in the Story Hour room.
The next meeting of “Comikidz,” a graphic novel book club for Grades 3-5, is set for Friday, Aug. 9 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. This activity is designed for kids who enjoy graphic novels or any kind of comics and like to read, talk about, or draw sequential art. Each meeting includes free time for the kids to draw. Participants are asked to bring a copy of their current favorite graphic novel to share.
Check the web calendar for a listing of the many programs the library offers year-round. Information about and registration for all programs can be found at www.miltonlibrary.org or by calling 617-898-4957 during business hours. You can also like the library’s Children’s Room on Facebook and get updates in your news feed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.