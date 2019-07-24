In August, the Milton Public Library is hosting a variety of programs for adults.
On Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Trustees Room, the Celebrity Book Club will meet under the guidance of staff members Sally Lawler and Sara Truog. The book to be read in advance is “The Last Romantics” (2019) by Tara Conklin.
When the renowned poet Fiona Skinner is asked about the inspiration behind her iconic work, “The Love Poem,” she tells her audience a story about her family and a betrayal that reverberates through time. It begins in a big yellow house with a funeral, an iron poker, and a brief episode forever known as the Pause: a free and feral summer in a middle-class Connecticut town.
This is a sweeping yet intimate epic about one American family, the ties that bind us together, the responsibilities we embrace and the duties we resent, and how we can lose – and sometimes rescue – the ones we love. This novel pierces the heart and lingers in the mind to help us understand the past.
No registration is required. Call the Reference Department to place a hold on a copy of the title.
On Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. there will be a screening of “The Mule” starring Clint Eastwood, Dianne Wiest, and Andy Garcia. This is Eastwood’s most recent feature film, which he produced and directed last year.
The film is a drama about Earl Stone (Eastwood), a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business and home when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive. Easy enough, but unbeknownst to Earl, he’s just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. What transpires will keep you on the edge of your seat. The film runs 116 minutes and is rated R for language and brief sexuality/nudity so it’s not appropriate for children.
On Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m., there will be a talk called “Marie Kondo’s Tidying-up Fundamentals” by organization consultant Cristin Condon.
The program is based on the KonMari method developed by author Marie Kondo, who wrote the 2014 book called “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing” as well as a follow-up in 2016. Kondo teaches people how to organize their closets and belongings after sorting out what they want to keep and then how to store items in the best possible way for neatness and efficiency.
Condon, the program presenter, is a consultant who has been trained in Kondo’s method, and she will give a talk with an accompanying slideshow to cover her basic principles, the benefits of the method, and how to do storage and folding. She will also do a folding demonstration,with a question and answer session at the end. The workshop will be about 90 minutes long and staff member Sally Lawler will host it. No sign-up is required and you can place reserves on Kondo’s books by calling the Reference Department.
Chris Callaghan continues his “Drop-in Device Help” sessions on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. in the lower level Conference Room. Stop by with your electronic device for assistance downloading books and AV materials from the library website. No sign-up is required.
On Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. in the lower level Conference Room, Library Director Will Adamczyk will hold a session of his Local History Book Group. The book to be read in advance is “Mountains Beyond Mountains” (2003) by Tracy Kidder, and copies will be available to check out at the first floor Borrowers Service desk.
This title is Kidder’s biography of the selfless, tireless, good-humored, and still relatively young physician, Dr. Paul Farmer. Kidder, who won both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award in 1981, has been following the 44-year-old Farmer’s work on behalf of the poor since 1994.
Born in Massachusetts, Farmer grew up on the coast of Florida, where his family lived in an old bus and on a salvaged boat. Despite these privations, he graduated at the top of his high school class and won a full scholarship to Duke University. He devoted his life to working with the downtrodden and began helping them in Haiti in 1983, the year before he entered Harvard Medical School.
All of these events are sponsored by the Friends of the Milton Public Library, free, and open to the public. They are held in the lower level Keys Community Room unless otherwise specified. For more information, go to www.miltonlibrary.org and click on “events” from the main page or call Head of Adult Services/Reference Jean Hlady at 617-698-5757, ext. 3.
