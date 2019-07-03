The Friends of the Milton Public Library invite you to save money on your reading during the library’s annual summer bag sale.
Through Saturday, Aug. 3, you can fill a bag with books and pay just $6 a bag. All categories in the library’s Book Shop are included with the exception of a few higher priced books that are marked.
Summer shop hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m.to noon, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Purchases in the Book Shop fund all library programming and the discounted museum passes families enjoy.
Regarding donations, the Friends are asking that book donations be held until after the bag sale is over.
For more information about the Book Shop and other library programs, visit www.miltonlibrary.org. To volunteer in the Book Shop, contact cdspiros@comcast.net.
