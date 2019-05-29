Do you need a gift for Father’s Day or a summer wedding? Are you a teacher getting ready to close out your classroom for the year? How about offering your students a book to get them started on their summer reading fun?
The Friends of the Milton Public Library Book Shop has just the right selections at special prices during the “Summer is Here Soon” Bag Sale from Tuesday, June 4 through Saturday, June 8. The shop’s hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fill a bag of books and pay just $6. All categories in the shop are included with the exception of those marked with a green sticker.
The book shop’s shelves are filled with gently used books in all categories, covering fiction and non-fiction for adults, teens, and young children. Purchases in the Book Shop fund all library programming and the discounted museum passes enjoyed by families.
For information about library programs, museum passes, and the Book Shop, visit www.miltonlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.