In addition to its regular storytimes on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the Milton Public Library has scheduled programs for young people during the week of Nov. 17 to Nov. 23.
The Jumping Fleas Ukulele Group for Grades 3-5 will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Learn how to play the ukulele. All levels are welcome. Participants will learn basic chords and rhythms in a beginner's level environment. Registration is required. Ukuleles will be provided, but participants are free to being their own.
Winner's Circle, an after school monthly program, will meet on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy chess, card games, and other popular board games. This event is for children 6 and up. No registration is necessary. Participants aged 7 and under must be supervised by an adult.
In partnership with the Milton Early Childhood Alliance, Nov. 22 will be a Free Play Friday from 10 a.m. to noon for children up to the age of 5. Drop by and enjoy puzzles, games, and activities in the Story Hour room.
The Reading Dogs will be back on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to noon. Kids in Grades 1-5 who need to practice reading aloud are invited to meet and read to some lovable therapy dogs who are great listeners. Each child will have the opportunity to read at least one book to a canine volunteer. Participants can bring a favorite book or choose from the shelf. Registration is required.
There will be Mad Science on Saturday, Nov. 23 for Grades K-5 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Students investigate asteroid impacts and meteors, learn to differentiate the lights of airplanes from those of satellites, and explore the composition and nature of comets. Registration is required and will open two weeks prior to the event. (Use a zero, not a K, to register a kindergarten child.) This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Milton Public Library.
Check the web calendar for a listing of the programs the library offers year-round. Information about and registration for all programs can be found at www.miltonlibrary.org or by calling 617-898-4957 during business hours. You can also like the Children’s Room on Facebook and get updates in your news feed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.