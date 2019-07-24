From Aug. 2 through Aug. 31, the Wotiz Gallery on the first floor of the Milton Public Library will host photographer Sharon Armstrong’s exhibit of beach images called “Sights of Summer.”
Armstrong attended SUNY-Cortland, is originally from Duluth, Minnesota, and now lives in Sharon. Her father was in the Air Force so she traveled widely as a child. She was able to enjoy visiting Spain, Holland, Germany, Greece, and Africa, and even though she was too young then to pick up a camera, she remembers the sights, sounds, and smells of all of these countries.
By the time Armstrong was 10, she had received a “Brownie” camera as a gift and she enjoyed photography so much that it became a lifelong passion.
“I have always found my inspiration through traveling and love capturing moments,” she said about her photos. “I decided to show my photography in 2018 and am excited to showcase my work in this upcoming show.”
Since Armstrong spends time with a close friend who is a mobile artist on Martha’s Vineyard, she is able to regularly embrace this place by using her camera. Most of the photos in the “Sights of Summer” display come from the island.
For more information about displaying artwork at the library and the application process, contact Head of Adult Services/Reference Jean Hlady by emailing her at jhlady@ocln.org or calling 617-698-5757, ext. 3.
