The Milton Historical Society will host a presentation by Ellen Berkland, archaeologist at the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, about “The First People of the Blue Hills” in the Keys Room of the Milton Public Library at 476 Canton Ave. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.
This program explores the rich history of the Native Americans, the first Blue Hills residents. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available.
