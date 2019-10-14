A fall fundraiser to benefit the Milton crew program and the Neponset Rowing Club is set for Saturday, Oct. 26 at The Milton Club, 193 Central Ave., from 7 to 10 p.m. Participate in a cornhole tournament, akin to a bean bag or sack toss game. Music, food, drinks and raffles will be held. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door. To register, copy and paste this link into your computer’s browser:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-cornhole-fest-tickets-74588679749?aff=MiltonTimes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.