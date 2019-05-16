Pianist Max Holm at Standish Village
May 20, 2019, 6:00 pm at Standish Village Assisted Living and Memory Support Community, 1190 Adams Street, Dorchester. Pianist Max Holm performs!
Anna, Dan & Friends at Standish Village
May 28, 2019, 2:30 pm at Standish Village Assisted Living and Memory Support Community, 1190 Adams Street, Dorchester. Local musicians Anna, Dan, & Friends will lead us in a sing-along!
Thacher School Students Entertain at Standish Village
May 31, 2019, 2:00 pm at Standish Village Assisted Living and Memory Support Community, 1190 Adams Street, Dorchester. Enjoy a music performance by students from the Thacher Montessori School!
