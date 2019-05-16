“Paul Robeson: The Giant in a Nutshell,” is an award-winning portrait of the famous actor, singer, and civil rights activist, written and performed by Tayo Aluko.
Milton Community Concerts presents this powerful musical drama/lecture on Sunday, May 26 at 3 p.m. at First Parish of Milton, at 535 Canton Ave. in its final concert of the season.
The legacy of African-American Paul Robeson is brought vividly to life on this rollercoaster journey which covers his pioneering and heroic political activism, his music (featuring “Ol’ Man River” and other famous songs), much fiery oratory, and a defiant testimony in the 1950s to the House Un-American Activities Committee, led by Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin. Robeson was a celebrated American bass-baritone in concert halls, on stage, and in film, and was also an important figure in the civil rights movement of the mid-20th century.
Tayo Aluko has received extraordinary acclaim in his portrayal of Robeson in his play, “Calling Mr. Robeson” on stages across the United Kingdom, the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Jamaica. Tickets for this performance are only available at the door and cost $25 general/$15 seniors/free to those aged 18 and under. The venue is accessible and there is ample free parking. For more information visit miltoncommunityconcerts.com and tayoalukoandfriends.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.