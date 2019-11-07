Three of Milton’s iconic estates will host the third annual Merry Historic Milton Progressive Dinner, an exclusive progressive holiday dinner tour visiting the Eustis Estate, the Wakefield Estate, and the Forbes House Museum.
Each house will be decorated for the holidays and feature one course and a signature drink, drawing inspiration from the holiday traditions of New England. Proceeds support the educational programs of these three Milton non-profit organizations.
This festive event will take place on Friday, Dec. 13. The tour begins at the Eustis Estate, located at 1424 Canton Ave. in Milton, with appetizers and festive music. Next, enjoy a cozy fireside stop at the Wakefield Estate for the main course, then go on to the Forbes House Museum for a nightcap and dessert with live music.
Tickets are $110 for members of Historic New England, Forbes House, or Wakefield Estate and $125 for non-members.
Participants will travel by bus to the three sites and can choose between two starting times (the tour lasts three hours): 6 p.m. with a return to the Eustis Estate at 9 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with a return to the Eustis Estate at 10:30 p.m.
Limited tickets are available and advance purchase is required. Reserve tickets by calling 857-317-2511. For more information, call 617-333-0924.
Gold level sponsors are Elliott Physical Therapy and Thacher Montessori School; silver level sponsors are Cedar Grove Gardens, Keating Brokerage, and Richard Hunt Landscaping; and contributors are The Fruit Center and R3BILT.
