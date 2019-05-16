Milton Art Center (MAC), located at 334 Edge Hill Road, is hosting a “Young Blood” event on Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m.
This will be a spotlight on young musicians, MAC Executive Director Joan Clifford said.
Tickets are $5 with a $20 maximum per family.
For more information, go to www.miltonartcenter.org.
