On Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Milton Art Center (MAC), located on 334 Edge Hill Road, will be featuring the work of 20-plus artists in its annual holiday artisan market, a one-stop shopping event featuring raffle prizes, artwork, pottery, jewelry, stationery, handcrafted ornaments, candles, soaps, and more.
This free affair will allow people in the community to gain insight into the world of craftsmanship and engage with those who have the knowledge to create.
There is ample free on-street parking as well as parking behind the building on Hollis Street.
