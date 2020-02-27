The Milton Art Center, located on 334 Edge Hill Road, will be hosting a “Keep Calm and Get Your Irish On” St. Patrick’s Day party on Saturday, March 14 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
All things Irish will be featured: beef stew; Irish bread; Irish step dancers; and, an Irish sing-along.
In addition to Guinness beer and wine, a specialty drink will be added this year: the Nutty Irishman.
Tickets can be purchased at www.miltonartcenter.org. Tickets cost $25 if bought by March 7 or $30 after that.
