Kids Night Out is scheduled to return to the Milton Art Center at 334 Edge Hill Road on Sept. 20.
Kids Night Out is not really a babysitting event. It’s a dessert making challenge designed for kids to connect with their friends while Mom and Dad are out with their friends.
Every month, boys and girls between the ages of five and 12 are invited to make the most exciting desserts they can imagine.
All supplies are included in the $22 admission fee ($25 for gingerbread extravaganza). Prizes will be awarded. Raffle baskets and refreshments are available for $1 each.
For more information, call 617-752-1278 or go to www.miltonartcenter.org.
