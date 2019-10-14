Milton Community Concerts have announced a lineup of concerts for its sixth season, beginning in November. All concerts will take place in the historic Meetinghouse at First Parish of Milton-UU on 535 Canton Ave. For more information, visit miltoncommunityconcerts.com.
On Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m., the concert will be entitled “Weill-Lenya: An Unusual Love Story.” Recognized as one of the world’s foremost interpreters of the music of Kurt Weil, Austrian-born soprano Ute Gfrerer is both a singer and a storyteller in this evening which tracks the love story of Weill and Lenya. Through Weill’s music, Gfrerer will explore the earliest days of their relationship, their immigration to America, and beyond. She will be joined by pianist Timothy Steele. The cost is $20 general admission and $15 for seniors. Admission is free for 18 and under.
On Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., the event is entitled “Rocking With the Renaissance Men: A Benefit Concert.” This free benefit concert will feature New England’s premier professional male vocal chamber ensemble, the Renaissance Men, in an evening of early music, American folk songs, rock/pop, and premieres of living composers. The Renaissance Men have performed all over the United States and recently released a debut recording. This concert will also feature a return guest appearance by Ensemble Lyrae, a celebrated local women’s ensemble. Proceeds for this concert will support the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI). Admission is free, but a free will offering will be taken. (The backup snow date is Saturday, Feb. 1).
On Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m., “Immigrant Voices” will feature the Voci Angelica Trio in a theatrical and musical retelling of stories from U.S. immigrants. Straddling the genres of world folk and classical music, this trio, with members hailing from three continents, creates a blend of cultures to create a musical fusion that transcends political and geographic borders. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors, and free for 18 and under.
The sixth annual “Sing For Their Supper” will be Saturday, May 23 at 7 p.m. This free benefit concert will feature a new set of 10 local opera singers who are donating their time and talent to raise money for the Milton Food Pantry and the Milton Residents Fund. They will be performing a variety of songs, arias, and musical theatre selections. Admission is free, but a free will offering will be taken.
