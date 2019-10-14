The Milton Historical Society will host “The Spirit of Christmas Past: Four Centuries of Christmas in New England,” presented by Kenneth C. Turino, manager of community engagement and exhibitions at Historic New England.
This event will take place in the Keys Room of the Milton Public Library at 476 Canton Ave. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.
