The PARENT Speaker Series will present PARENT University on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6 to 8:40 p.m. at Pierce Middle School.
PARENT University is a series of short educational and skill-building workshops for parents and guardians that cover a wide range of topics. Workshops focus on promoting the academic and social and emotional well being of children and teens.
A variety of workshops will be offered in one evening
The evening will begin at 6 in the Pierce auditorium. The first session will begin at 6:30 p.m. The second session will begin at 7:40 p.m. All course descriptions and course selection registration can be found at miltonps.org.
Child care is available. However, space for child care is limited. Registration is required. Children must be of school age and toilet trained to access child care.
If you have any questions or need additional information, email family outreach liaison Marti O’Keefe McKenna at mmckenna@miltonps.org or call 617-980-7343.
The PARENT Speaker Series is made possible with financial support from Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton, the Milton Public Schools, the Milton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, Parent Teacher Organizations, and Special Education Parent Advisory Council.
