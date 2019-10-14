China’s Belt and Road Initiative is a global strategy for infrastructure development and investments involving at least 60 countries or two-thirds of the world’s population.
Through a growing network of railways, energy pipelines, highways, ports, and special economic zones, China is advancing its economic and strategic interests on an unprecedented scale.
Learn more about China’s ambitions and what they mean for the United States at this year’s Keechong Dinner, featuring guest speaker Michael Szonyi, director of the Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies at Harvard University, on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at Wollaston Golf Club in Milton. Tickets are $200 per person.
RSVP by Oct. 28 to h.vaughan@forbeshousemuseum.org.
For more information, go to http://www.forbeshousemuseum.org/events/keechong-dinner-2019/.
