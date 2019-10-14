Milton Youth Hockey (MYH)’s Beginners Skating Program will start its 55th season on Sunday, Dec. 1 at the Ulin Rink.
The program will be held on Sundays. Boys will skate from 11 o’clock to 11:50 a.m. and girls will skate from noon to 12:50 p.m.
The program will continue through Feb. 16, 2020.
Through instruction and drills, this Learn to Skate Program will provide Milton youngsters aged four and over with the fundamental skills required to become good skaters with the potential of developing an interest in hockey or figure skating.
The cost for participating in the program will be $125. Registration for Learn to Skate is open and online. Parents need to visit the MYH website at www.miltonyouthhockey.org
Dennis and Sheila Drain will be present at the first session to answer questions about registration and the program.
All skaters are required to wear hockey helmets. Bicycle helmets are not allowed. A piece of tape with the child’s first name should be placed on the front of his or her helmet.
Protection for the teeth is highly recommended. Boys and girls are encouraged to use a cage. A good pair of properly fitting skates is also important.
Adults interested in helping out with instruction on a weekly basis are welcome and need to wear skates and a helmet. They should also visit the MYH website and under Learn to Skate Overview get additional information on the prerequisites for helping out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.