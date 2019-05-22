Written and directed by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the documentary film “Miss Representation” exposes how mainstream media contribute to the underrepresentation of women in positions of power and influence in America.
There will be a local screening of Miss Representation, hosted by the Eastern Regional Commission on the Status of Women, on Saturday, June 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Jubilee Church on 1550 Blue Hills Ave. in, Mattapan. Following the screening, there will be a community discussion.
The Eastern Regional Commission on the Status of Women has nine members, and was established in 2018. The commission is charged to study and report on the status of women in their geographical areas and provide permanent and effective voices for women.
Each county and regional commission reports their findings annually to the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women. Eastern Regional includes the towns of Avon, Brookline, Canton, Cohasset, Dedham, Foxborough, Holbrook, Hull, Milton, Plainville, Sharon, Stoughton, and Westwood and the cities of Boston, Braintree, Chelsea, Quincy, Randolph, Revere, Weymouth, and Winthrop.
“Miss Representation” includes stories from teenage girls and interviews with politicians, journalists, entertainers, activists, and academics like Lisa Ling, Nancy Pelosi, Condoleezza Rice, Katie Couric, Rachel Maddow, Rosario Dawson, Jackson Katz, Jean Kilbourne, and Gloria Steinem.
“I made Miss Representation because we live in a society where the media is the most persuasive force shaping cultural norms, and the collective message the media send to our young women and men is that a woman’s value lies in her youth, beauty, and sexuality, and not in her capacity as a leader,” Newsom said. “I wanted to shed a light on this problem because if we don’t question that thinking and work to change it, we are going to continue to be marginalized.”
In response to public demand for ongoing education and social action in support of the film’s message, Newsom founded the organization that became The Representation Project in April 2011.
Using film as a catalyst for cultural transformation, The Representation Project inspires individuals and communities to challenge and overcome stereotypes so that everyone, regardless of gender, race, class, age, sexual orientation. or circumstance, can fulfill their human potential. Learn more about The Representation Project at www.therepresentationproject.org.
