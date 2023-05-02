Rated R
The story line of “Ninety Days Without You” seems to be a romance but the truth is darker and much more interesting.
Jennifer Woodward, who grew up in Milton, has woven her first novel around the life of a young woman looking for love while she copes with half-truths, a series of betrayals, and heart wrenching loss.
Kat, the heroine, is a young New Yorker who decides to leave a dead-end job in the States to work on writing a play while being supported by a Londoner who tells her from the start that he is a sex addict “in recovery.”
Kat pours out her family issues and raging insecurity as she begins to learn about addiction and mental illness. Like many people, she has trouble moving beyond denial about mental illness and addiction.
This woman’s coming of age journey is very 21st century.
Whoever knows themselves in their early twenties these days? And aren’t most families coping with divorce, infidelity and addiction to something or someone?
As I read the story of this young woman and her friends’ fast-paced relationships, I kept rooting for her to find herself. It’s a page-turner.
I have to say that I hope I never meet the therapists she paints on the pages of this novel.
Woodward lives in London with her husband, James, and their son, Dillon. She works as an actor and does a podcast with her son called “The Room in the Room.”
She has begun a new podcast series, “Without You,” that focuses on sex and love addiction.
You can learn more about the author at www.jenniferwoodward.co.uk.
Her book can be purchased on Amazon in paperback for $18.99.
