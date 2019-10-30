Tennis, Fitness & Arts (TFA)/Tennis Academy (TA) at the Weymouth Club, 75 Finnell Drive, Weymouth is scheduled for Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 29 (the day after Thanksgiving) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., including lunch.
TFA is for boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 13 and TA is for boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 18.
Also available is early camp from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and after camp is from 2 to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Dianne Heinold at 781-682-5859 or dheinold@weymouthclub.com.
