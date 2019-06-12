The Milton Public Library’s “Tuesday Night at the Movies” pick for June is “On the Basis of Sex,” which will be shown on Tuesday, June 18 starting promptly at 6:30 p.m. This film is a 2018 biography which tells the inspiring and spirited true story that follows young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she teams with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination. This movie stars Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer, is rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive content, and the length is two hours. This screening is free.
Library Director Will Adamczyk will hold another meeting of his “Eclectic Book Group” on Wednesday, June 26,starting at 7 p.m.. The book to read in advance is “Marauders,” by Tom Cooper (c. 2015). This work of fiction, Cooper’s debut novel, is set in a small bayou town devastated by the BP oil spill. When the BP oil spill devastates the Gulf Coast, those who made a living by shrimping find themselves in dire straits. To find a copy of the book, go to the MPL Borrower Services desk on the first floor of the library and check one out from the reserve shelf.
Both of these programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Milton Public Library and are free and open to the public. They will be held in the Keys Community Room on the building’s lower level, unless otherwise specified. For more MPL events, go online to www.miltonlibrary.org or call Head of Adult Services/Reference Librarian Jean Hlady at 617-698-5757, ext. 3.
