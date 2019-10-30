On Friday, November 15th at 7 p.m., St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Milton will offer the works of J. S. Bach, Couperin, d’Aquin, Handel and Mozart by Anthony Newman on organ and harpsichord. Described by Wynton Marsalis as “The High Priest of Bach,” and by Time Magazine as “The High Priest of the Harpsichord," Newman continues his 50-year career as America's leading organist, harpsichordist and Bach specialist.
His prodigious recording output includes more than 170 CDs on such labels as CBS, SONY, Deutsche Grammophon, and Vox Masterworks. In 1989, Stereo Review voted his original instrument recording of Beethoven's Third Piano Concerto as “Record of the Year.” His collaboration with Wynton Marsalis on Sony’s “In Gabriel's Garden” was the best selling classical CD in 1997.
Tickets for the event will be available at the door for a donation of $15. St. Michael’s is MBTA and handicap accessible. For more information contact the church office at 617-698-1813 or by email: mail@stmichaelsmilton.org.
