Are you struggling with getting your child to cooperate? If so, a free parent education workshop sponsored by the Milton Junior Woman’s Club is for you.
In this workshop, parents and caregivers will find out about ways of supporting children as they learn, making family life more satisfying for everyone. The goal is to help guide children toward appropriate behavior by teaching instead of punishing.
This workshop is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Discovery Schoolhouse on 101 Blue Hills Pkwy in Milton. Free childcare will be provided and can be reserved when registering.
To register, email cpcmecasld@verizon.net or call 617-696-2262.
