The Milton Police Department is hosting a community cookout on Thursday,
Aug. 8 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the police station on 40 Highland St.
The cookout will feature hamburgers, hot dogs, and ice cream.
Participants can meet officers, tour the station, get close to equipment and emergency vehicles, and watch a K9 demonstration.
There will be gaming trucks, a balloon artist, and face painting, along with music and a chance to dunk an officer.
